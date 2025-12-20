Fire truck gets stuck as sinkhole opens in Daejeon
Published: 20 Dec. 2025, 16:57
A sinkhole opened in the Yuseong District of Daejeon on Saturday morning, causing a fire truck's front wheel to be stuck while being dispatched for duty.
The sinkhole opened at around 5:47 a.m., according to the Daejeon Metropolitan Police Agency.
The sinkhole was reported to be under a meter (3 feet, 4 inches) in both diameter and depth.
The police and the district government suspect that old sewage pipes were the primary cause of the accident.
No one was hurt in the accident.
Road repairs are due to begin on Monday.
