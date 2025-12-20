 High school student who wrote public statement denouncing martial law accepted to Harvard
High school student who wrote public statement denouncing martial law accepted to Harvard

Published: 20 Dec. 2025, 17:41
A screen capture of a public statement issued by Hwang Jun-ho, a student at Hankuk Academy of Foreign Studies, last year opposing the martial law declaration [YONHAP]

A high school student who released a public statement against the martial law declaration by former President Yoon Suk Yeol last year has been accepted to Harvard University for the 2026 academic year.
 
According to the Hankuk Academy of Foreign Studies, a high school affiliated with Hankuk University of Foreign Studies, on Saturday, Hwang Jun-ho, the high school's student council president, was accepted through the university's early admissions process.
 
Hwang issued a public statement signed by 577 students on Dec. 12 last year speaking out against the martial law declaration.
 
At the time, he had said that "while it may seem like politics is for adults, if you look at history, there were a lot of cases where students were at the forefront of protecting democracy."
 
According to the high school, Hwang said he hopes to use his education at Harvard to help address issues such as multiculturalism and the low birth rate in Korea as well as to contribute to the advancement of humanity.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
