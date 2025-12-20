PSG's Lee Kang-in to be sidelined for 'several weeks' due to injury

The French football champions Paris Saint-Germain will be without their Korean midfielder Lee Kang-in for "several weeks" due to an injury.The club announced on Friday that Lee will be sidelined after sustaining a left thigh injury during the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final in Qatar against CR Flamengo on Wednesday.Lee started the match but was subbed off in the 35th minute after picking up an injury.Minutes earlier, Lee had gotten tangled up with Gonzalo Plata and fallen awkwardly. He limped off the field with the help of a team trainer.With Lee being a key attacking cog for the Korean national team, his extended absence is a concern for the Taeguk Warriors in the lead-up to the FIFA World Cup kicking off in June.On Friday, Korea's manager, Hong Myung-bo, said he will remain in touch with European clubs about managing the workloads of their Korean players, adding that avoiding injuries this close to the World Cup is crucial.The national side's next set of matches will come in Europe during the March international break. The Taegeuk Warriors will take on Austria and are trying to schedule another match that month.Yonhap