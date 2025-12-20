 PSG's Lee Kang-in to be sidelined for 'several weeks' due to injury
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Football

print dictionary print

PSG's Lee Kang-in to be sidelined for 'several weeks' due to injury

Published: 20 Dec. 2025, 11:09
Lee Kang-in of Paris Saint-Germain, right, leaves the field with the help of a team trainer after being substituted due to a left hamstring injury during the final of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup against CR Flamengo at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, on Dec. 17. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Lee Kang-in of Paris Saint-Germain, right, leaves the field with the help of a team trainer after being substituted due to a left hamstring injury during the final of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup against CR Flamengo at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, on Dec. 17. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
The French football champions Paris Saint-Germain will be without their Korean midfielder Lee Kang-in for "several weeks" due to an injury.
 
The club announced on Friday that Lee will be sidelined after sustaining a left thigh injury during the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final in Qatar against CR Flamengo on Wednesday.
 

Related Article

Lee started the match but was subbed off in the 35th minute after picking up an injury.
 
Minutes earlier, Lee had gotten tangled up with Gonzalo Plata and fallen awkwardly. He limped off the field with the help of a team trainer.
 
With Lee being a key attacking cog for the Korean national team, his extended absence is a concern for the Taeguk Warriors in the lead-up to the FIFA World Cup kicking off in June.
 
On Friday, Korea's manager, Hong Myung-bo, said he will remain in touch with European clubs about managing the workloads of their Korean players, adding that avoiding injuries this close to the World Cup is crucial.
 
The national side's next set of matches will come in Europe during the March international break. The Taegeuk Warriors will take on Austria and are trying to schedule another match that month.

Yonhap
tags Lee Kang-in PSG FIFA World Cup injury

More in Football

PSG's Lee Kang-in to be sidelined for 'several weeks' due to injury

Lee Kang-in subbed out with injury as PSG win Intercontinental Cup

FIFA offers $60 World Cup tickets after fan backlash

Korea unlikely to play at home in lead-up to World Cup

Football legend's India tour gets off to 'Messi' start as disgruntled fans storm field, rip out stadium seats

Related Stories

Lee Kang-in to miss September friendlies, Asian Games questionable

Lee Kang-in subbed out with injury as PSG win Intercontinental Cup

“가자, 중국인”, PSG 팬에게 인종차별 당한 이강인

Super-charged Lee Kang-in strikes again to put Korea ahead of China

PSG celebrates Hangul Day with Lee Kang-in special jersey release
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)