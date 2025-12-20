U.S. hits ISIS in Syria with large retaliatory strikes, officials say

Related Article Trump pledges retaliation after 3 Americans killed in Syria attack that U.S. blames on Islamic State

The U.S. military launched large-scale strikes against dozens of Islamic State targets in Syria on Friday in retaliation for an attack on U.S. personnel, officials said.A U.S.-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes and ground operations in Syria targeting Islamic State suspects in recent months, often with the involvement of Syria's security forces.U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to retaliate after a suspected ISIS attack killed U.S. personnel last weekend in Syria.U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the strikes targeted "ISIS fighters, infrastructure and weapons sites" and that the operation was named "Hawkeye Strike.""This is not the beginning of a war; it is a declaration of vengeance," Hegseth said. "Today, we hunted and we killed our enemies. Lots of them. And we will continue."Trump said on social media that the Syrian government fully supported the strikes and that the United States was inflicting "very serious retaliation."U.S. Central Command said the strikes hit more than 70 targets across central Syria, adding that Jordanian fighter jets supported the operation.One U.S. official said the strikes were carried out by U.S. F-15 and A-10 jets, along with Apache helicopters and Himars rocket systems.Syria reiterated its steadfast commitment to fighting the Islamic State and ensuring that it has "no safe havens on Syrian territory," according to a statement by Damascus's foreign ministry.Two U.S. Army soldiers and a civilian interpreter were killed on Dec.13 in the central Syrian town of Palmyra by an attacker who targeted a convoy of U.S. and Syrian forces before being shot dead, according to the U.S. military. Three other U.S. soldiers were also wounded in the attack.About 1,000 U.S. troops remain in Syria.The Syrian interior ministry has described the attacker as a member of the Syrian security forces suspected of sympathizing with the Islamic State.Syria's government is led by former rebels who toppled leader Bashar al-Assad last year after a 13-year civil war, and includes members of Syria's former Al Qaeda branch who broke with the group and clashed with the Islamic State.Syria has been cooperating with a U.S.-led coalition against the Islamic State, reaching an agreement last month when President Ahmed al-Sharaa visited the White House.Reuters