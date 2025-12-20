 Universal Studios in early planning stages for theme park in Saudi Arabia, WSJ reports
Universal Studios in early planning stages for theme park in Saudi Arabia, WSJ reports

Published: 20 Dec. 2025, 13:21
The globe at Universal Studios City Walk at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando [AP/YONHAP]

Universal Studios is in the early planning stages to build a new theme park in Saudi Arabia, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
 
The Comcast unit is doing initial concept work for the park, which may be financed by a Saudi government-backed entity as part of a licensing deal with Universal, the report added.
 
Reuters could not immediately confirm the report. Universal and Comcast did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.
 
Comcast CEO Brian Roberts traveled to Saudi Arabia last month for an investment conference and visited the entertainment and sports megaproject Qiddiya, the report added.

Reuters
