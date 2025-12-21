Korean auto exports to U.S. rise in November, ending eight-month slump
Published: 21 Dec. 2025, 17:04
Korea’s automobile exports to the United States rose in November for the first time in nine months after tariff uncertainty eased, helping push total auto exports to a record high for the January to November period, government data showed Sunday.
Auto exports in November climbed 5.3 percent from a year earlier to $6.41 billion, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources said in its monthly automobile industry report. The figure marked the second-highest November total on record, after $6.53 billion in 2023.
Exports from January through November rose 2 percent from a year earlier to $66.04 billion, the highest level ever recorded for the period. The Trade Ministry said full-year auto exports are likely to exceed the previous annual record of $70.9 billion set in 2023 if the current trend continues.
Exports to the United States fell 14.2 percent during the January to November period, but shipments to other major markets increased, including the European Union, up 19.7 percent; other European countries, up 33.6 percent; and Asia, up 38.3 percent.
In November, exports to the United States rose 5.1 percent from a year earlier to $2.7 billion, snapping an eight-month decline that began in March amid concerns over a proposed 25 percent auto tariff on Korean cars.
The Trade Ministry attributed the rebound to the conclusion of tariff negotiations following a Korea-U.S. summit in late October, which lowered automobile tariffs to 15 percent, in line with rates applied to Japan and the EU. Exports to all other regions, including Europe, Asia and Latin America, also rose.
Environmentally friendly vehicles, including hybrids and electric cars, drove export growth by model type. Exports of environmentally friendly cars totaled $2.32 billion in November, up 26.3 percent from a year earlier. Hybrid vehicle exports rose 39.8 percent to 54,296 units, while export value increased 49.9 percent to $1.55 billion.
Domestic auto sales fell 1.1 percent from a year earlier in November to 146,000 units. Sales of locally produced vehicles dropped 5.2 percent to 115,000 units, while imported vehicle sales climbed 18.2 percent to 31,000 units.
However, electric vehicle sales in the domestic market rebounded this year, easing concerns over a potential chasm — a temporary demand slowdown — in the market flagged last year. Cumulative EV sales from January through November jumped 52.2 percent from a year earlier to 207,119 units, surpassing the previous annual record of 158,000 units set in 2023.
Tesla led the growth in EV sales. The U.S. automaker sold 55,594 vehicles in Korea during the January to November period, up 95.1 percent from a year earlier. Its November sales surged 110.9 percent to 7,632 units.
A Trade Ministry spokesperson said the government plans to strengthen support for the auto sector next year following the resolution of tariff-related uncertainty.
“With tariff-related uncertainty resolved after talks with the United States, the government will step up support for the auto industry ecosystem next year by advancing AI-based autonomous driving technologies, encouraging investment and research and development in environmentally friendly vehicles and easing export-related difficulties,” the spokesperson said.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY AHN HYO-SEONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)