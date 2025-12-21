 HD Hyundai, Peruvian Navy to jointly develop next-generation submarine
Published: 21 Dec. 2025, 15:45
President José Jerí of Peru, third from left, and Park Yong-yeol, the head of naval ship business at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, and other representatives attend a signing ceremony, celebrating their decision to jointly develop a next-generation submarine, at Peru's state-owned Servicios Industriales de la Marinashipyard in Lima, Peru, on Dec. 19. [HD HYUNDAI]

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI) will jointly develop a next-generation submarine with the Peruvian Navy and Servicios Industriales de la Marina (SIMA), Peru’s state-owned shipyard, starting next month.
 
The agreement, which will run for 11 months, follows a letter of intent signed between respective parties during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, in November.
 
Under the contract, HD HHI will provide advanced submarine technologies to build a model suited to the Peruvian Navy’s operational standards for equipment, weapons and communication systems.
 
The signing ceremony, held at the SIMA shipyard in Lima, Peru, on Friday, was attended by President José Jerí of Peru; Park Yong-yeol, the head of the naval ship business at HD HHI; Admiral Javier Bravo de Rueda Delgado, the commander of the Peruvian Navy; and SIMA President Luis Richard Silva López.
 
The shipbuilder previously signed a 640.6 billion won ($463 million) deal with SIMA to construct four warships in 2024. 
 

BY LEE JAE-LIM [[email protected]]
tags HD Hyundai

HD Hyundai, Peruvian Navy to jointly develop next-generation submarine

