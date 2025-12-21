 Hopped up prices, crashed cash
Hopped up prices, crashed cash

Published: 21 Dec. 2025, 17:19 Updated: 21 Dec. 2025, 19:14
The photo shows a coffee section at a retail outlet in downtown Seoul on Dec. 21. [YONHAP]

A surge in global coffee prices, combined with the weakening of the won, has driven coffee import prices in Korea to nearly four times their level of five years ago, according to data from the Bank of Korea.
 
The import price index for coffee stood at 307.12 last month in dollar terms, based on a 2020 baseline of 100, but rose to 379.71 when calculated in won terms.
 
tags coffee price surge

