K-beauty sales soar skyward
Published: 21 Dec. 2025, 16:59 Updated: 21 Dec. 2025, 18:39
A foreign visitor browses cosmetics along a street in Seoul’s Myeongdong area on Dec. 21.
Korea’s cosmetics e-commerce export volume jumped to $350 million in 2023 from $50 million in 2019, marking a compound annual growth rate of 62.7 percent, according to Sunday's data from Korea Health Industry Development Institute.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)