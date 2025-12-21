 K-beauty sales soar skyward
Published: 21 Dec. 2025, 16:59 Updated: 21 Dec. 2025, 18:39
A foreign visitor browses cosmetics along a street in Seoul’s Myeongdong area on Dec. 21. Korea’s cosmetics e-commerce export volume jumped to $350 million in 2023 from $50 million in 2019, marking a compound annual growth rate of 62.7 percent, according to data from Korea Health Industry Development Institute on Sunday. [YONHAP]

Korea’s cosmetics e-commerce export volume jumped to $350 million in 2023 from $50 million in 2019, marking a compound annual growth rate of 62.7 percent, according to Sunday's data from Korea Health Industry Development Institute. 
 
tags k-beauty e-commerce export surge

