Samsung to showcase refrigerator powered by Google AI next month

Samsung Electronics said Sunday it plans to showcase a premium refrigerator featuring Google's AI model, Gemini, which can recognize food items stored inside through a built-in camera.The Korean tech giant said it will unveil the new Bespoke AI refrigerator in the United States during the First Look event ahead of CES, which will kick off next month in Las Vegas.It is the first home appliance equipped with Gemini.Samsung said the new refrigerator can identify a far wider range of food products than previous models, which were limited to recognizing dozens of items.The data will help consumers better manage their ingredients, with Gemini recommending recipes or assisting with grocery shopping.Gemini will be applied to Samsung's wine refrigerators, enabling the appliances to recognize labels and provide stored bottle lists to users."Advanced AI vision enabled through collaboration with Google will help Samsung offer a distinctive food experience," said Moon Jong-seung, head of Samsung's digital appliances division.Yonhap