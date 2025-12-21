 Santa's calling
Santa's calling

Published: 21 Dec. 2025, 17:19
Employees from mobile carrier LG U+ dressed up as Santa Claus and handed out Christmas gifts to children at a child care institution in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Dec. 19. Pictured above is LG U+ CEO Hong Beom-sik outfitted as Santa handing a present to one of the children. [LGU+]

Employees from mobile carrier LG U+ dressed up as Santa Claus and handed out Christmas gifts to children at a child care institution in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Dec. 19. Pictured above is LG U+ CEO Hong Beom-sik outfitted as Santa handing a present to one of the children. [LGU+]

 
Employees from mobile carrier LG U+ dressed up as Santa Claus and handed out Christmas gifts to children at a child care institution in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Dec. 19. 
 
It is an annual year-end event that employees have participated in since 2017. This year, a total of 47 employees, including LG U+ CEO Hong Beom-sik, attended the program.
 
Pictured above is LG U+ CEO Hong Beom-sik outfitted as Santa handing a present to one of the children.
