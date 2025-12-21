Santa's calling

Employees from mobile carrier LG U+ dressed up as Santa Claus and handed out Christmas gifts to children at a child care institution in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Dec. 19.It is an annual year-end event that employees have participated in since 2017. This year, a total of 47 employees, including LG U+ CEO Hong Beom-sik, attended the program.Pictured above is LG U+ CEO Hong Beom-sik outfitted as Santa handing a present to one of the children.