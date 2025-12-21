 Trade minister voices concern to Canadian counterpart over Ottawa's new steel import policy
Trade minister voices concern to Canadian counterpart over Ottawa's new steel import policy

Published: 21 Dec. 2025, 21:03
Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo, left, poses for a photo with his Canadian counterpart, Maninder Sidhu, in Toronto on Dec. 18. [YONHAP]

Korea's trade minister has expressed concern over Ottawa's plan to implement stronger safeguard measures for its steel industry, warning the decision could adversely affect businesses in both countries, Seoul's ministry said on Sunday.
 
Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo met with Canadian Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu in Toronto last Thursday to convey concerns from Korean steelmakers over the upcoming policy, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources.
 

Canada recently announced plans to reduce current tariff rate quotas (TRQs) for steel imports starting Friday to protect its steel industry amid a global oversupply.
 
Under the plan, Canada's steel TRQs for countries with which it has a free trade agreement (FTA), including Korea, will be cut from 100 percent to 75 percent of 2024 levels.
 
As a result, Korean exporters will face a 50 percent tariff on steel shipments that exceed the quota limit.
 
During the meeting, Yeo said many Korean companies are making large-scale investments in Canada and urged his counterpart to consider granting them favorable measures, such as exemptions or expanded quotas.
 
Yeo said the new measure could also hurt Canadian industries, noting that Korean steel products are used in pipelines in Canada's oil industry.
 
The two ministers agreed to establish a dialogue channel for strategic areas under the bilateral FTA framework.

Yonhap
