More in Life & Style

Quilted floral vests, part of the 'halmaenial' trend, are the new winter look

Nana reveals she's been carrying pepper spray since home robbery attempt

Track star Joel Jin Nwamadi named a bell ringer for Seoul’s 2026 New Year’s Eve ceremony

From snowy décor to matcha cream-dipped strawberries, Korea’s Christmas cakes have it all

Meet the pastry chef behind Four Seasons Hotel Seoul's unconventional Christmas cakes