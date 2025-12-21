Boy band Monsta X's Joohoney to release second solo EP 'Insanity' in January 2026
Published: 21 Dec. 2025, 14:32
Boy band Monsta X's Joohoney will release his second solo EP “Insanity” on Jan. 5, 2026, his agency Starship Entertainment said on Sunday.
“Insanity” comes as the singer's first new solo album in two years and eight months since his first official solo project, “Lights,” was released in May 2023.
A teaser for the music video will be released on Jan. 2, 2026, followed by a preview of the album on Jan. 4, 2026.
“Insanity” will center on Joohoney's passion as a singer, especially regarding what drew him into the world of music in the first place, as well as highlight what he's learned on stage as a member of Monsta X.
Joohoney released his solo mixtapes “DWTD (Do What They Do)” in 2018 and “Psyche” in 2020, both of which earned positive reviews from listeners. He also took part in producing Monsta X's song “Do What I Want” this year.
Monsta X will kick off its new world tour “The X: Nexus” with a concert at southern Seoul's KSPO Dome on Jan. 30, 2026.
