Solo stars dominate: G-Dragon, Jennie and Rosé sweep the Melon Music Awards
Published: 21 Dec. 2025, 17:43
- YOON SO-YEON
Solo singers powered through this year's Melon Music Awards (MMA), as K-pop icon G-Dragon swept seven awards, including three Grand Prizes, and Blackpink singers Jennie and Rosé also nabbed six awards together as solo artists.
G-Dragon took home the Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Best Song of the Year — three of the MMAs' Grand Prizes — along with the Top 10, Millions Top 10 album award, Best Solo Male Artist and Best Songwriter.
“There’s not much I can say besides that I’m happy and grateful, but once again, thank you and I’ll do even better,” G-Dragon said in his acceptance speech for the Artist of the Year award.
“I’ll keep working hard to do my part and become an artist worthy of this moment. When I first started, it felt like a long time ago, and back then, terms like ‘genre’ or ‘artist’ felt so distant. But honestly, I want everyone here to know that I think we’re all artists. Each of our stories may be different, and there’s no single right answer.”
Singers Jennie and Rosé each took home three awards as solo singers. Jennie won the Record of the Year award with her solo album “Ruby,” which also won her the Millions Top 10 award and the Top 10 award. Rosé took home the Millions Top 10 award and the Top 10 award at the Best Solo Female Artist awards.
“I'm so grateful to receive such a big award,” said Jennie, receiving the Record of the Year award. “This year has been incredibly meaningful for me, and I'm so happy to be able to wrap it up like this at year-end. OA, are you watching? You've all worked so hard. […] I miss our members, and being alone feels lonely. Blinks, I always love you.”
OA is Jennie's self-established K-pop agency, Odd Atelier, and Blink is the name of Blackpink's fan club.
The Rookie of the Year awards went to mixed-gender quintet Allday Project, along with SM Entertainment's girl group Hearts2Hearts. Best Female Group went to IVE and Best Male Group to BoyNextDoor. The Best OST (original soundtrack) award went to “Golden” from Netflix's blowout animated film “KPop Demon Hunters.” Singer Ed Sheeran was named Best Pop Artist.
Top 10 awards were also given to singer Lim Young-woong, K-pop groups aespa, BoyNextDoor, IVE, NCT Wish, Plave and Riize.
Hosted by Kakao Entertainment, this year's MMAs marked the 17th edition. It took place under the theme “Play the Moment” at Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul. The ceremony also flaunted a star-studded lineup of performing artists, including G-Dragon, Jennie, Zico and EXO.
