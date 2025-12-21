 Actors Kim Woo-bin, Shin Min-a get married in private ceremony at Shilla Hotel
Actors Kim Woo-bin, Shin Min-a get married in private ceremony at Shilla Hotel

Published: 21 Dec. 2025, 13:56
A wedding pictorial of actors Shin Min-a, right, and Kim Woo-bin released by their agency AM Entertainment on Dec. 20. [AM ENTERTAINMENT]

Actors Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-a tied the knot Saturday, with Ven. Pomnyun officiating their private wedding ceremony at the Shilla Hotel in central Seoul.
 
The couple, who had been together for 10 years, held a private wedding attended by close friends and family. Singer Car, the Garden performed the congratulatory song, while actor Lee Kwang-soo hosted the ceremony. 
 

Ven. Pomnyun, a prominent Buddhist monk and social activist, officiated the ceremony. Kim reportedly relied on Ven. Pomnyun for emotional support during his battle with nasopharyngeal cancer, a rare cancer that affects the upper part of the throat, which he was diagnosed with in 2017.
 
Kim and Shin were spotted together at the Jungto Society Culture Center in southern Seoul on May 5, Buddha’s Birthday. The center is operated by Jungto Society, a Buddhist community led by Ven. Pomnyun. Witnesses said the couple appeared relaxed and greeted staff members without concern for public attention.
 
Kim, who is known for his roles in dramas such as “School 2013” (2012-13) on KBS2 and “The Heirs” (2013) on SBS, also attended a Buddha’s Birthday celebration in Bucheon, Gyeonggi, in 2019 alongside actor Zo In-sung.
 
Shin debuted in 1998 as a model before gaining recognition through music videos by artists such as Jo Sung-mo and g.o.d.
 
She later appeared in popular television dramas including "Beautiful Days" (2001), "My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho" (2010) and "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha" (2021), as well as films such as "My Love, My Bride" (2014).
 
Ahead of their wedding, Kim and Shin donated 300 million won ($203,000) to several organizations, including the social welfare organization Hallym Burn Foundation, Asan Medical Center and Good Friends International, a Korea-based nonprofit that provides humanitarian aid and support to marginalized communities. 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
