Korea, U.S. to have simultaneous discussions next year on implementing summit agreements

Korea and the United States will have several discussions all at once next year on implementing agreements reached in the summits between their leaders, National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said Saturday.Wi visited Washington earlier in the week to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who doubles as the U.S. national security adviser, and Secretary of Energy Chris Wright.Wi, who traveled to Canada after his Washington stop, told Yonhap News Agency that Korea and the United States are on the same page as far as how they will go about implementing summit agreements.When asked if the two allies will prioritize some issues over others when going ahead with their talks, Wi said, "We will launch all the discussions at once, regardless of priorities.""In regard to civil uranium enrichment, spent fuel reprocessing and building nuclear-powered submarines, we will have simultaneous talks starting in the new year."To that end, Wi's office has formed separate task forces for nuclear-powered submarines and for uranium enrichment to prepare for working-level talks with the United States."I think things are progressing well between South Korea and the United States," Wi said. "The United States has described our alliance as 'exemplary.' We want to build on that momentum as we look to accelerate our follow-up efforts."To facilitate Korea's manufacturing of nuclear-powered submarines, the allies have agreed to sign a separate agreement based on Section 91 of the Atomic Energy Act, which allows the U.S. president to authorize the transfer of nuclear materials for military purposes.Following two summits in August and October between Korean President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump, the two countries released a joint fact sheet outlining their agreements.The United States committed to supporting Korea in its efforts toward civil uranium enrichment and spent fuel reprocessing for peaceful uses. It also includes U.S. approval for and its commitment to advancing Seoul's drive for nuclear-powered submarines.Yonhap