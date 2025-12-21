 Korea aims to cut carbon emissions at int'l airports by 10% by 2030
Published: 21 Dec. 2025, 17:24
The photo shows a runway at Incheon International Airport. [INCHEON AIRPORT]

 
Korea aims to cut carbon emissions at its international airports by 10 percent by 2030 while expanding the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), a government report showed Sunday.
 
Under the blueprint for the 2026-2030 period, set by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, carbon emissions at Korea's international airports are projected to reach 29.8 million tons in 2030, up 28 percent from 23.3 million tons recorded this year.
 

The government aims to reduce the projected amount by 10 percent, or 2.87 million tons.
 
The report said the reduction can be achieved by using SAF, shorter standby time during takeoff and landing and improved efficiency in airport operations.
 
In line with the efforts, international aircraft taking off from Korea will be required to use SAF for at least 1 percent of their fuel, and the share will be raised to between 3 percent and 5 percent after 2030.
 
Korea will come up with measures to ease the financial burden on air carriers, considering that SAF prices are around three times higher than those of conventional jet fuel, including partially assisting with related costs.

Yonhap
