With daughter in tow, North Korean leader attends factory openings for 2nd straight day

Published: 21 Dec. 2025, 18:00
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, right and his daughter, Kim Ju-ae, inspect products at a new factory in Sinpho on Dec. 19. [NEWS1]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, right and his daughter, Kim Ju-ae, inspect products at a new factory in Sinpho on Dec. 19. [NEWS1]

 
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has attended ceremonies to open new factories for the second straight day, state media reported Sunday, highlighting his push for regional development as he appeared alongside his daughter.
 
The Korean Central News Agency said Kim toured factories in Sinpho on Friday, a day after he cut the ribbon at the opening ceremony for a plant in the western county of Jangyon.
 

While the KCNA article did not mention her by name, Kim's daughter, Kim Ju-ae, widely seen as his heir apparent, appeared in photographs released by the agency. It marked her first public appearance with her father since Monday, when they toured another set of factories together.
 
According to the report, Kim noted that Sinpho now has "reliable potential and a strong driving force for its independent development" and reaffirmed the determination of the ruling Workers' Party to pursue more ambitious regional development goals.
 
Kim also visited Sinpho's offshore farm, where he was briefed on aquaculture processing, the KCNA said.
 
North Korea has been pursuing its regional development policy since last year to narrow the income gap between cities and different parts of the country.

Yonhap
