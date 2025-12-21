 Court upholds denial of naturalization to foreign national over criminal record
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Court upholds denial of naturalization to foreign national over criminal record

Published: 21 Dec. 2025, 18:00
An image of a statue of Justitia, the goddess of justice [KOREA JOONGANG DAILY]

An image of a statue of Justitia, the goddess of justice [KOREA JOONGANG DAILY]

 
A Seoul court has upheld an earlier decision by the Ministry of Justice to deny naturalization to a foreign national over his criminal record.
 
According to legal sources Sunday, the Seoul Administrative Court dismissed a lawsuit filed by the foreigner, who had sought to overturn the ministry's rejection of his naturalization application.
 

Related Article

 
The applicant, whose nationality was not disclosed, had applied for a Korean passport after marrying a Korean citizen. After the couple divorced, the legal basis for his application changed, and the ministry rejected the request, citing his criminal record.
  
The ministry ruled that the person failed to meet the "good conduct" requirement under the Nationality Act. The foreigner was once referred to juvenile protection proceedings for aggravated theft and was also fined for driving without a license.
 
The person argued that despite his record, the Justice Ministry was too harsh in denying his naturalization application. However, the administrative court said he was a repeat offender over an extended period, and his offenses could not be considered minor.
 
The court also pointed out that the person had not initially disclosed his criminal history when applying for naturalization.
 
The court noted that the Justice Ministry was not excessive in its decision because the foreigner is still allowed to stay in Korea with his marriage migrant visa, and may reapply for naturalization at a later date.

Yonhap
tags naturalization criminal record lawsuit

More in Social Affairs

K-pop duo Davichi's Kang Min-kyung denies any ties to 'injection auntie'

Blue House relocation aims for better public accessibility, communication

Seoul court bars production of 'Burn to Win' for copyright violation

Safety with Santas

Court upholds denial of naturalization to foreign national over criminal record

Related Stories

Police reveal identity of Mia grocery store killer

Internal reform comes first (KOR)

Court rules against husband who filed for divorce over wife's refusal to donate part of liver

Court severs Loona's contracts with agency BlockBerry Creative

Law firm to file class-action suit against Coupang's U.S. headquarters over personal data leak
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)