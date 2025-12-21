Court upholds denial of naturalization to foreign national over criminal record

A Seoul court has upheld an earlier decision by the Ministry of Justice to deny naturalization to a foreign national over his criminal record.According to legal sources Sunday, the Seoul Administrative Court dismissed a lawsuit filed by the foreigner, who had sought to overturn the ministry's rejection of his naturalization application.The applicant, whose nationality was not disclosed, had applied for a Korean passport after marrying a Korean citizen. After the couple divorced, the legal basis for his application changed, and the ministry rejected the request, citing his criminal record.The ministry ruled that the person failed to meet the "good conduct" requirement under the Nationality Act. The foreigner was once referred to juvenile protection proceedings for aggravated theft and was also fined for driving without a license.The person argued that despite his record, the Justice Ministry was too harsh in denying his naturalization application. However, the administrative court said he was a repeat offender over an extended period, and his offenses could not be considered minor.The court also pointed out that the person had not initially disclosed his criminal history when applying for naturalization.The court noted that the Justice Ministry was not excessive in its decision because the foreigner is still allowed to stay in Korea with his marriage migrant visa, and may reapply for naturalization at a later date.Yonhap