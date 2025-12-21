Korean, Cambodian police raid scam compound and rescue one Korean national, arrest 26 others

Court upholds denial of naturalization to foreign national over criminal record

Seoul court bars production of 'Burn to Win' for copyright violation

Blue House relocation aims for better public accessibility, communication

K-pop duo Davichi's Kang Min-kyung denies any ties to 'injection auntie'

Related Stories

Members of voice phishing organization based in Cambodia sentenced to prison in 1st trial

Court upholds man's sentence for online romance scam based in Cambodia

'Did you call Mom? I'm sorry!': Korean nationals detained in Cambodia arrested on return

Two foreign men conned millions out of bamboozled lovers

Man loses over $73,000 in romance scam using crypto exchange