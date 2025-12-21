Man sentenced to prison for smashing daughter's Porsche with a hammer
Published: 21 Dec. 2025, 14:22
A man was sentenced to prison for smashing his daughter's Porsche with a hammer because she declined his request, among other charges.
The Incheon District Court’s Criminal Division 1 sentenced the man to one year in prison and ordered him to complete 40 hours of a domestic violence treatment program, the court said Saturday.
The man was convicted of smashing the driver’s side window of his daughter’s white Porsche sedan multiple times with a hammer on a road in Bupyeong-dong, Incheon, at around 3:30 p.m. on July 21. The repair cost was estimated at 15 million won ($10,167).
He became angry after his 30-year-old daughter hung up on him in a manner he found rude and refused his request, according to investigators. He also threatened her by swinging the hammer in her direction.
When police arrived in response to an emergency call, he headbutted an officer attempting to arrest him. He later kicked the divider inside the patrol car, causing an additional 258,500 won in damages.
“The defendant admitted to all wrongdoing and expressed remorse. The crimes appear to have been committed in a moment of emotional outburst and loss of self-control due to frustration with his daughter,” the judge said.
“However, he had two previous criminal convictions for assaulting the same daughter and committed this offense again during the repeat offender probation period, even after serving a prison sentence for a violent crime.”
