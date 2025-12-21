New study shows that cognitive decline affects a person's driving ability from age 70, not 75
Published: 21 Dec. 2025, 14:07
A person's cognitive decline affects their ability to drive starting from around age 70, not 75 as previously thought, a new study has found, supporting calls to impose license renewal tests on drivers once they turn 70.
Researchers from the country’s leading traffic safety organization, Korea Road Traffic Authority, published their findings in the latest issue of the organization’s journal, according to Yonhap News Agency on Sunday.
The study evaluated the cognitive functions of 86 drivers by having them take a series of tests related to safe driving. Participants included 61 drivers aged 65 or older, and 26 under the age of 65. Using specialized testing equipment, researchers measured drivers' reaction times to stimuli, situational awareness and risk perception.
Those aged 70 or older showed a decline in their attention span, memory and vision compared to younger drivers. These declines were even clearer in drivers aged 75 or older. By contrast, those aged 65 to 69 performed similarly to those in the under-65 group, with no statistically significant difference.
In one key test that evaluated participants' ability to recognize changes or hazards on the road, drivers under 65 had an average accuracy rating of 77.3 percent, while older drivers averaged 55.7 percent. The wide range of results within the older age group suggests that cognitive decline varies significantly by individual, researchers said.
The study comes after a rise in traffic accidents involving older drivers. Drivers aged 65 or older were responsible for 21.6 percent of all traffic accidents in Korea in 2024, the highest figure for that age group ever recorded.
Current regulations require drivers aged 75 or older to renew their license every three years and undergo mandatory cognitive screenings. The researchers recommend gradually lowering that threshold to 70.
They also urged a shift away from the current vision-based screening system, suggesting it be replaced with more scientifically grounded methods for assessing driving capability.
The study proposed a “conditional license” system, which would allow older drivers to operate vehicles only within familiar areas or require them to install devices to help prevent erroneous operations of the pedals, depending on their test results.
