SNU invalidates final exam scores after discovering evidence of suspected group cheating
Published: 21 Dec. 2025, 13:13 Updated: 21 Dec. 2025, 13:20
Seoul National University (SNU) has invalidated the scores for an online final exam of an undergraduate course after discovering evidence of suspected group cheating by students on military leave.
Nearly half of the 36 students' final exam scores showed signs of academic misconduct, according to a Yonhap report on Sunday.
The general education course — offered by the university's College of Natural Sciences — is part of a remote program for students taking time off to servce in the armed forces. Military service is required for all able-bodied men in Korea, and many take a leave of absence from university to fulfill their duties.
To deter cheating, the exam platform records each instance that a student opens another tab or window while taking the test. A teaching assistant reviewed the log and found that around half of the class had multiple tabs or windows opened.
However, the system does not record what content appears on the additional screens, making it impossible to definitively confirm whether the students cheated. The professor of the course opted not to impose disciplinary action on individual students and instead invalidated all exam results and required every student to submit a replacement assignment.
SNU is now preparing institution-wide measures to address academic misconduct. For example, the university is drafting guidelines on the extent to which students can use artificial intelligence for coursework, including requiring professors to clearly state their policies on AI use in their class syllabi.
SNU will also consider alternatives, such as open-book exams or assignment-based assessments, for courses that require online testing.
A SNU spokesperson told Yonhap that “reducing online classes themselves does not align with the direction of the times,” adding that “the university is exploring new evaluation methods.”
This is the latest case in a series of cheating scandals involving the use of AI by students at Korea’s top universities, including Korea University and Yonsei University. Some classes voided exam scores or have switched to in-person testing after the misconduct was uncovered.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
