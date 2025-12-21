Safety with Santas
Published: 21 Dec. 2025, 18:22
On Dec. 21, ahead of Christmas, officials from Mount Bukhan National Park and members of the Evergreen Mountaineering Club dressed as Santas perform a safety ritual for the upcoming New Year 2026 at Jokduri Peak in Mount Bukhan, northern Seoul. [YONHAP]
On Dec. 21, ahead of Christmas, officials from Mount Bukhan National Park and members of the Evergreen Mountaineering Club dressed as Santas performed a safety ritual for the upcoming New Year 2026 at Jokduri Peak in Mount Bukhan, northern Seoul. [YONHAP]
On Dec. 21, ahead of Christmas, officials from Mount Bukhan National Park and members of the Evergreen Mountaineering Club dressed as Santas performed a safety ritual for the upcoming New Year 2026 at Jokduri Peak in Mount Bukhan, northern Seoul. [YONHAP]
On Dec. 21, ahead of Christmas, officials from Mount Bukhan National Park and members of the Evergreen Mountaineering Club dressed as Santas performed a safety ritual for the upcoming New Year 2026 at Jokduri Peak in Mount Bukhan, northern Seoul. [YONHAP]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)