 Up, up and away
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Opinion > Cartoons

print dictionary print

Up, up and away

Published: 21 Dec. 2025, 20:30
 
Seoul apartment rents posted their fastest annual increase on record this year, exceeding 3 percent for the first time since official tracking began in 2015, according to the Korea Real Estate Board. Rents rose 3.29 percent from January to November, extending last year’s record high. Analysts cite tighter regulations, high interest rates and heavier holding taxes that accelerated the shift from jeonse (lump sum deposit) to monthly rents. Critics argue that government policies aimed at curbing home prices have also reduced rental supply, contributing to rising monthly rents. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
tags Cartoons

More in Cartoons

Up, up and away

Thursday's fortune: A day for family gatherings, steady progress and moments of uncomplicated happiness

Their attitude toward the data breach

Thursday's fortune: A day for purposeful action

Oops…

Related Stories

Going from bad to worse

Preventing child abuse together

What?…

Sorry for the nonsense...

After giving a gift…
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)