Up, up and away

Seoul apartment rents posted their fastest annual increase on record this year, exceeding 3 percent for the first time since official tracking began in 2015, according to the Korea Real Estate Board. Rents rose 3.29 percent from January to November, extending last year’s record high. Analysts cite tighter regulations, high interest rates and heavier holding taxes that accelerated the shift from(lump sum deposit) to monthly rents. Critics argue that government policies aimed at curbing home prices have also reduced rental supply, contributing to rising monthly rents. [PARK YONG-SEOK]