Shareholders accuse Coupang of regulatory, legal failings in U.S. class action lawsuit
Published: 21 Dec. 2025, 21:07
Coupang is facing a class action lawsuit in the United States over its recent data leak by shareholders who are alleging that the company failed to disclose key risks in a timely manner.
According to records from the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, Joseph Barry, a shareholder in Seattle-based Coupang, filed a lawsuit on Dec. 18 against the U.S. parent company, Executive Chairman Bom Kim and Chief Financial Officer Gaurav Anand.
The lawsuit, led by Rosen Law Firm, targets investors who purchased Coupang securities between Aug. 6 and Dec. 16. The deadline to apply as lead plaintiff is Feb. 17, 2026, and more shareholders are expected to join given the class action nature of the case.
Unlike consumer lawsuits, which seek damages from the data leak itself, this securities class action suit centers on whether the company’s delayed disclosure caused financial harm to investors, according to U.S. financial news outlet Business Wire. Coupang shareholders claim that they suffered losses due to the company’s failure to promptly disclose material risks.
Under U.S. regulations, publicly listed companies must report significant cybersecurity incidents to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) within four business days if they are deemed material. However, Coupang stated in a disclosure filed on Dec. 16 that its Korean subsidiary detected unauthorized access to customer accounts on Nov. 18, and that the suspect may have accessed data tied to as many as 33 million accounts. The unauthorized access via overseas servers reportedly began on June 24, raising potential legal issues over the monthlong gap between detection and disclosure.
In the complaint, Rosen argued that the defendant — in this case, Coupang — had inadequate cybersecurity protocols that allowed an outside party to access sensitive customer information without being detected for nearly six months, which subjects the company to heightened regulatory and legal scrutiny. When the defendant became aware that it had been a victim of a data breach, it did not report the incident in a current report filing; as a result, the defendant’s public statements were materially false or misleading at all times.
Coupang’s shares, listed on the New York Stock Exchange, plummeted by 18 percent from $28.16 on Nov. 28 to $23.20 on Dec. 19.
Coupang is expected to argue that the leaked information does not meet the definition of “highly sensitive” under U.S. law. Harold Rogers, Coupang’s interim CEO, testified at a Korean National Assembly hearing and downplayed the breach’s legal implications in the United States, implying the incident did not qualify as a material event requiring SEC disclosure.
The lawsuit has also brought attention to Coupang’s lobbying efforts in Washington. Observers say the case may serve as a test to how effectively those efforts can protect the company.
According to public data from the U.S. Senate, Coupang spent $10.39 million on lobbying between its 2021 IPO and the third quarter of 2025. Its lobbying targets have included the U.S. Congress, the Department of Commerce, the Department of State, the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR), the White House and the National Security Council.
One lobbying report filed in October outlined efforts to strengthen economic and commercial ties with allies such as Korea, Taiwan and Japan, positioning Coupang as a bridge for economic security, not just a retail platform.
Against this backdrop, some analysts speculate that the recent postponement of the Korea-U.S. free trade agreement committee by the USTR could have been a veiled signal responding to pressure from Korea over the Coupang breach. Others argue that because Coupang's liability appears clear-cut, the U.S. government is unlikely to intervene on the company's behalf.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY LEE KEUN-PYUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)