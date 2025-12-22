 Kospi opens sharply higher tracking U.S. tech gains
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Kospi opens sharply higher tracking U.S. tech gains

Published: 22 Dec. 2025, 09:45
A dealing room at Hana Bank in central Seoul on Dec. 22. [YONHAP]

A dealing room at Hana Bank in central Seoul on Dec. 22. [YONHAP]

 
Korean stocks opened sharply higher Monday as investor sentiment was boosted by AI gains on Wall Street.
 
The Kospi advanced 68.01 points, or 1.69 percent, to 4,088.56 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 

Related Article

On Friday, major U.S. indexes gained ground as AI stocks turned higher despite valuation woes.
 
The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.38 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.31 percent, and the S&P 500 closed 0.88 percent higher.
 
AI chip giant Nvidia jumped 3.93 percent on reports that the U.S. government was reviewing the possible sale of the company's advanced H200 AI chips to China. AMD soared 6.15 percent, and Oracle surged 6.63 percent.
 
In Seoul, top tech giant Samsung Electronics climbed 3.1 percent, while its chipmaking rival SK hynix advanced 4.39 percent.
 
AI investment firm SK Square expanded 3.96 percent, and leading battery maker LG Energy Solution increased 1.85 percent.
 
Major power plant manufacturer Doosan Enerbility rose 1.68 percent, and defense giant Hanwha Aerospace added 1.92 percent.
 
Shipbuilders also started in positive territory, with Hanwha Ocean jumping 2.19 percent and HD Korea Shipbuilding rising 0.83 percent.
 
But automakers kicked off weak, with Hyundai Motor down 0.17 percent and Kia losing 0.58 percent.
 
The Korean won was trading at 1,477.4 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.07 percent from the previous session's quote of 1,476.3 won.
 

Yonhap
tags Kospi Korea

More in Economy

Kospi opens sharply higher tracking U.S. tech gains

Korean auto exports to U.S. rise in November, ending eight-month slump

Prices of imported agricultural goods rise amid strong U.S. dollar

Petrochemical firms propose topline solutions aimed at reducing oversupply issue

'Don't make small profits from weak won': Senior presidential aide urges top CFOs to cooperate on forex policy

Related Stories

Celebration of Kospi surpassing 4,000 points for first time

Kospi exceeds 3,400 threshold for first time, continuing winning streak

Kospi rises 3.3 percent, rebounding from recession fears

Kospi opens higher on tech gains

Kospi rises for 3rd day on eased trading woes
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)