Business leaders plan to visit China during presidential summit early next year

A large-scale business delegation led by SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won may visit China early next year in concert with a summit between President Lee Jae Myung and Chinese President Xi Jinping, industry sources said Monday.According to the sources, the delegation may include Samsung Electronics Co. Chairman Lee Jae-yong, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung and LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo.The delegation is being arranged by the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), which is led by SK chief Chey.Seoul and Beijing have been in discussions regarding the summit talks. A date for the planned summit between Lee and Xi may be announced soon, according to the sources.Yonhap