 Hyundai's humanoid robot Atlas to debut at CES 2026
Published: 22 Dec. 2025, 16:12
Atlas, developed by Hyundai Motor-backed Boston Dynamics [HYUNDAI MOTOR]

Atlas, the humanoid robot developed by Boston Dynamics, a Hyundai Motor–backed robotics firm, will make its first live public demonstration at the upcoming CES 2026 in Las Vegas in January.
 
Hyundai Motor said Monday that it plans to unveil its core AI robotics strategy at the world’s largest consumer electronics show, underscoring its ambition to position robotics at the center of its future growth.
 

A poster of Hyundai Motor for the upcoming CES 2026 [HYUNDNAI MOTOR]

Under the theme “Partnering Human Progress,” the company will present not only real-world demonstrations of its robotics technologies but also a broader blueprint for building an AI robotics ecosystem — one that it says integrates groupwide capabilities and outlines a path for business expansion.
 
Atlas, a competing model with Tesla’s Optimus and Figure AI’s Figure 02, has already begun pilot demonstrations at Hyundai Motor Group’s EV plant in Georgia. Acquired by Hyundai in 2021, Boston Dynamics also has a commercially deployed four-legged robot named Spot. 
 
“Building on this foundation, the Group plans to manage the full value chain — from AI robotics development to learning, training and operations — through integrated capabilities spanning robot components, logistics and software,” Hyundai said on Monday. 
 
Hyundai has previously announced plans to invest roughly 50 trillion won ($34 billion) in AI over the five-year period from 2026 to 2030, and plans to build a robot manufacturing factory in the United States with a capacity of 30,000 units. 
 
BY SARAH CHEA [[email protected]]
