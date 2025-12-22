Keeping it clean
Published: 22 Dec. 2025, 18:50 Updated: 22 Dec. 2025, 19:16
-
- LEE JAE-LIM
- [email protected]
Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong, front, inspects cleanroom facilities at NRD-K, a newly built semiconductor research and development complex, at Samsung’s Giheung semiconductor campus in Yongin on Dec. 22.
Lee’s visit comes amid reports that Samsung Electronics received strong internal evaluations from Nvidia in performance tests of its sixth-generation high-bandwidth memory (HBM4) chips, which are expected to be used in Nvidia’s next AI accelerator, code-named “Vera Rubin,” slated for release in the second half of 2026.
On the same day, Lee also visited Samsung’s Hwaseong campus in Gyeonggi, where he reviewed manufacturing automation systems incorporating digital twin technology, robotics and AI. He met with key semiconductor executives, including Jun Young-hyun and Song Jai-hyuk, to discuss future strategies for the chip business, emphasizing the need for bold innovation and investment to restore Samsung’s technological competitiveness.
BY LEE JAE-LIM
