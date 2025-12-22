 Keeping it clean
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Keeping it clean

Published: 22 Dec. 2025, 18:50 Updated: 22 Dec. 2025, 19:16
Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong, front, inspects cleanroom facilities at NRD-K, a newly built semiconductor research and development complex, at Samsung’s Giheung semiconductor campus in Yongin on Dec. 22. [SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS]

Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong, front, inspects cleanroom facilities at NRD-K, a newly built semiconductor research and development complex, at Samsung’s Giheung semiconductor campus in Yongin on Dec. 22. [SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS]

 
Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong, front, inspects cleanroom facilities at NRD-K, a newly built semiconductor research and development complex, at Samsung’s Giheung semiconductor campus in Yongin on Dec. 22.
 
Lee’s visit comes amid reports that Samsung Electronics received strong internal evaluations from Nvidia in performance tests of its sixth-generation high-bandwidth memory (HBM4) chips, which are expected to be used in Nvidia’s next AI accelerator, code-named “Vera Rubin,” slated for release in the second half of 2026.
 
Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong meets with employees at Samsung's Hwaseong campus in Gyeonggi on Dec. 22. [SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS]

Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong meets with employees at Samsung's Hwaseong campus in Gyeonggi on Dec. 22. [SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS]

 
On the same day, Lee also visited Samsung’s Hwaseong campus in Gyeonggi, where he reviewed manufacturing automation systems incorporating digital twin technology, robotics and AI. He met with key semiconductor executives, including Jun Young-hyun and Song Jai-hyuk, to discuss future strategies for the chip business, emphasizing the need for bold innovation and investment to restore Samsung’s technological competitiveness.

BY LEE JAE-LIM [[email protected]]
tags samsung

More in Industry

Naver Webtoon, Apple's new campaign spotlights creators with iPad and Apple Pencil Pro

Need for speed

Business leaders plan to visit China during presidential summit early next year

Petrochemical firms to cut several million tons of NCC capacity through restructuring

Korea and Egypt agree to fast-track negotiations for comprehensive economic partnership

Related Stories

Google glitch

Samsung SDI share issue signals hope for tariff-battered battery stocks

Samsung SDI names new CEO in bid to overcome battery market slump

Samsung Biologics takes full ownership of Samsung Bioepis

Court sides with Samsung Biologics over accounting fraud
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)