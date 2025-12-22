 More than half of Korean firms anticipate challenging 2026: Poll
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

More than half of Korean firms anticipate challenging 2026: Poll

Published: 22 Dec. 2025, 09:44
Containers are piled up at a port in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi on Nov. 6. [NEWS1]

Containers are piled up at a port in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi on Nov. 6. [NEWS1]

 
More than half of Korean companies anticipate the business environment in 2026 will be challenging, due mainly to sluggish domestic demand and a weak Korean won, a poll showed Monday.
 
According to the poll conducted on the top 1,000 businesses by revenue, 52 percent of those that responded expected a challenging business environment next year, while 44.7 percent anticipated conditions to be favorable, according to the Federation of Korean Industries (FKI).
 

Related Article

When asked about the most concerning internal business risks for 2026, 32.2 percent cited slowing domestic demand, while 21.6 percent pointed to lingering inflation.
 
Regarding external risks, 26.7 percent cited volatility in the foreign exchange market, with 24.9 percent expressing concerns over global protectionism and trade barriers.
 
To address such issues, 18.9 percent of respondents said the government needs to ease business regulations, while 17.8 percent stressed the need to revitalize domestic consumption.
 
Another 16.9 percent said the government needs to address uncertainties in global trade.
 
"Due to unstable external conditions and a delay in the recovery of domestic demand, companies are feeling a sense of burden over next year's business outlook," said Lee Sang-ho, who heads the FKI's research department.
 
"The government needs to proactively innovate regulations and promptly implement measures to revitalize domestic demand and exports while supporting shipments of cutting-edge and new industries." 

Yonhap
tags South Korea Films

More in Industry

NCsoft acquires Singapore mobile publisher Indygo Group to expand casual game biz

Gov't to seek development of LNG cargo tanks to reduce foreign dependency

More than half of Korean firms anticipate challenging 2026: Poll

Shareholders accuse Coupang of regulatory, legal failings in U.S. class action lawsuit

Samsung to showcase refrigerator powered by Google AI next month

Related Stories

Love, death and AI: Star-studded cast talks to lost loved ones in new film 'Wonderland'

Novel-based films 'Because I Hate Korea' and 'Concerning My Daughter' get local releases

13 Korean horror films to watch this Halloween

'The real crisis begins next year': Korean cinemas are slowly running out of movies

New online booking system for indie movie theaters
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)