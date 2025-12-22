Samsung Biologics to acquire U.S. drug manufacturing facility from GSK
Published: 22 Dec. 2025, 14:01 Updated: 22 Dec. 2025, 14:45
Samsung Biologics will acquire a drug manufacturing facility in the United States from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) for $280 million, marking its first production foothold in the country as it seeks to strengthen supply chain resilience in response to growing biopharmaceutical trade barriers and tariff pressures from the United States.
Samsung Biologics said on Monday that Samsung Biologics America signed an agreement to purchase a facility in Rockville, Maryland, currently operated by Human Genome Sciences under GSK. The acquisition is set to be closed by the first quarter of next year.
Located in the center of one of the key U.S. bioclusters, the Rockville site includes two manufacturing buildings and has a total drug substance production capacity of 60,000 liters (15,850 gallons). The facility is equipped with infrastructure that can support antibody drug production at various scales, from clinical trials to commercial manufacturing.
Samsung Biologics plans to retain all 500 employees currently working at the site to ensure a smooth transition and maintain operational stability. The company added that the acquisition will allow it to better navigate U.S. tariff policies on pharmaceutical imports.
“This landmark acquisition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to advancing global health care and bolstering our manufacturing capabilities in the United States," John Rim, CEO and President of Samsung Biologics, said.
"This marks an important step forward in our mission to achieve a better life through biomedicines, and we look forward to building on the legacy of this facility as we welcome experienced colleagues to the Samsung Biologics family and continue delivering innovative solutions that make a meaningful impact.”
Samsung Biologics also announced on Monday that it signed three contract manufacturing deals worth a total of 1.22 trillion won ($824 million) with a Europe-based pharmaceutical company. The deals run through the end of 2030. The company was not disclosed under the terms of the agreements.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM KYUNG-MI [[email protected]]
