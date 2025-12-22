 Samsung Electronics chairman visits chip campuses to review next-gen tech development
Samsung Electronics chairman visits chip campuses to review next-gen tech development

Published: 22 Dec. 2025, 18:53
Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, on Oct. 31 [AP/YONHAP]

Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong visited the company's semiconductor campuses near Seoul on Monday to review the progress in next-generation chip development and encourage employees, the company said.
 
Lee traveled to Samsung's campus in Yongin, Gyeonggi, where he toured the NRD-K facility and checked the state of next-generation research and development (R&D) projects, including those in memory, foundry and system semiconductor technologies.
 

NRD-K is Samsung's state-of-the-art integrated R&D complex that was built to create and advance future semiconductor technologies.
 
Later in the day, Lee visited a separate chip campus in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi, to inspect automated manufacturing systems that incorporate digital twin technology and robotics, as well as apply AI in production.
 
At the Hwaseong site, Lee met with key executives and held discussions with employees involved in the development, manufacturing and quality management of advanced products, such as high bandwidth memory.
 
According to Samsung, Lee encouraged executives and employees and called for efforts to “restore fundamental technological competitiveness” through bold innovation and investment.

