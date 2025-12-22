Samsung, SK signal willingness to join U.S.-led AI system export program

LG chairman emphasizes predicting customers' future wants is key to success in New Year's address

Gov't expands oil reserves to 100 million barrels to better manage petroleum supply

FTC orders Korean Air to revise mileage plan in Asiana merger

Related Stories

U.S. lawmaker urges Noem to review case of self-deported veteran of Korean descent

Samsung, SK hynix on high alert over more potential U.S. restrictions on China

Korean AI robotics companies move to Silicon Valley amid concerns over research environment at home

U.S. accepts luxury jet from Qatar for use as Air Force One for Trump

U.S. shift in approach to AI sector could be boom, doom for Korea