Samsung, SK signal willingness to join U.S.-led AI system export program
Published: 22 Dec. 2025, 15:29
Samsung Electronics and SK Group have signaled their willingness to join a U.S. government-led effort to expand exports of U.S. AI systems, as the Donald Trump administration seeks to build U.S.-led AI supply chains with manufacturers in allied countries.
In separate submissions to the U.S. Commerce Department, the two Korean conglomerates expressed support for Washington’s American AI Exports Program. The initiative was launched under an executive order signed in July, aimed at promoting overseas deployment of U.S.-developed AI technology stacks through industry-led consortia as the United States seeks to stay ahead of China in the sector.
In their comments, Samsung Electronics and SK backed the U.S. government’s push while calling for the inclusion of allied foreign companies in the consortia.
“Although U.S. firms will lead these consortia, a successful Program will require participation from longtime allies like Korea and trusted companies like Samsung, especially for the hardware layer of the stack," Samsung Electronics said in its response to a Commerce Department request for information, submitted on Dec. 12.
Samsung highlighted its full-stack capabilities, including edge devices, and said that "this allied production model is a reliable path for a U.S.-led tech stack to meet global demand, especially in the short- and medium-term.”
The AI “full stack” refers to the broad set of technologies and infrastructure required to operate AI systems, including semiconductors, servers, data centers, cloud services, networks, data pipelines, AI models, security and applications.
The company also backed a proposed “trusted partner” program under review by the Commerce Department, saying foreign companies with a long record of U.S. investment, manufacturing and job creation should be given priority.
Samsung has committed more than $50 billion to U.S. semiconductor manufacturing, including a $17 billion chip plant in Texas and a separate $37 billion expansion covering foundry, research and packaging facilities.
“No other company manufactures both leading-edge logic and high-end memory chips in an allied country [Korea]," Samsung said. “This dual capability makes Samsung indispensable for scaling the U.S. AI stack to meet economic and national security demands effectively.”
SK Group, whose affiliates include memory chipmaker SK hynix, struck a similar tone, emphasizing alignment with Washington’s broader technology strategy and warning against approaches that could exclude allied firms from the initiative.
"Including foreign-headquartered companies from allied countries with shared values in the American AI Export program can best support the Administration’s policy, technology, and export growth objectives," the company said in its comments, submitted on Dec. 13.
It added that many allied companies have “world-leading expertise in semiconductors, advanced packaging, materials [and] software,” and said their participation is “essential to achieving best-in-class technical competitiveness across the AI stack.”
SK also said AI systems are already delivered through market-driven “de facto consortia,” warning that rigid, exclusive consortium structures could distort existing commercial dynamics.
The Trump administration has stepped up efforts to reshape global AI supply chains, aiming to deepen cooperation with allies while reducing reliance on China. The approach differs from the previous Joe Biden administration’s broad curbs on U.S. AI chip exports to China. Participating consortia would still have to comply with U.S. export controls, outbound investment rules and end-user requirements.
While neither Samsung nor SK explicitly referenced China in their filings, both underscored the strategic importance of trusted partnerships and allied production in scaling AI technologies.
The move comes as Korea and the United States step up cooperation in AI and other advanced technologies. The two governments agreed on Oct. 29 to pursue full-stack AI export cooperation — spanning hardware, software, applications and standards — under a bilateral Technology Prosperity Partnership. Korea has also taken part in the U.S.-hosted Pax Silica Declaration signed during a summit held Dec. 12 to 13.
The Commerce Department is expected to use industry feedback to shape the structure and eligibility criteria of the AI export program, including how consortia are formed and which companies can qualify for federal support, such as loans and grants.
Some analysts warn, however, that deeper cooperation with Washington could strain Korea’s ties with China and weigh on Korean companies’ business there as U.S.-China competition in advanced technologies intensifies.
Trump said at the program's announcement on July 23 that the United States would not allow foreign rivals to overtake it in AI.
“We will not allow any foreign nation to beat us,” he said. “Our children will not live on a planet controlled by the algorithms of adversaries advancing values and interests contrary to our own.”
