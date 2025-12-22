Two Samsung Electronics semiconductor experts recognized as IEEE Fellows
Published: 22 Dec. 2025, 16:06 Updated: 22 Dec. 2025, 16:10
- LEE JAE-LIM
Two semiconductor experts at Samsung Electronics have been recognized as high-ranking members of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), a global technology standards and research organization, the company said on Monday.
The executives are Song Kee-bong, the senior vice president and head of the System LSI research center at Samsung Device Solutions Research America, and Han Jin-woo, the vice president of the dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) technology development team at Samsung’s semiconductor research center.
The IEEE Fellow designation, the institute's highest membership grade, is awarded to less than 0.1 percent of members worldwide for their outstanding technical contributions.
Song oversees research into modems, connectivity, on-device artificial intelligence and system-on-chip technologies at Samsung’s U.S. research center. He was recognized for his work on developing wireless chip technologies that have improved smartphone connectivity to 5G networks.
Han was honored for his research on next-generation memory technologies known as 3-D DRAM. The approach increases memory capacity by stacking memory cells vertically within a single chip rather than arranging them in a single flat layer.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
