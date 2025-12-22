Blackpink to release limited-edition gaming gear in collab with tech company Razer
Published: 22 Dec. 2025, 12:54
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Girl group Blackpink and U.S.-Singaporean tech company Razer are teaming up to release a limited-edition gaming gear collection.
The “Blackpink X Razer Collection” will be designed after Blackpink’s signature pink color, according to YG Entertainment’s subsidiary YG Plus on Monday.
The specific types of gaming gear in the lineup have not yet been revealed.
The entire collection will be released in January 2026.
YG Plus also teased a special fan event at Blackpink’s ongoing pop-up store in Hong Kong as part of the group’s “Deadline” world tour. The pop-up is located at the K-pop Namu in Mong Kok and will close on Sunday.
Blackpink is set to hold concerts in Tokyo and Hong Kong next month.
