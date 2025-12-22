 Innospace plans Korea's 1st commercial orbital rocket launch this week after three delays
Innospace plans Korea's 1st commercial orbital rocket launch this week after three delays

Published: 22 Dec. 2025, 12:06
This photo, provided by Innospace, shows its Hanbit-Nano rocket at the Alcantara Space Center in Brazil on Dec. 20. [INNOSPACE]

This photo, provided by Innospace, shows its Hanbit-Nano rocket at the Alcantara Space Center in Brazil on Dec. 20. [INNOSPACE]

 
Korean space startup Innospace plans to launch the country's first commercial orbital rocket this week following three delays, according to the company Monday.
 
The Hanbit-Nano rocket is scheduled to lift off from the Alcantara Space Center in Brazil at 3:45 p.m. Monday, according to company spokespersons.
 

The Hanbit-Nano vehicle will carry eight payloads, including five satellites, and deploy them into a 300-kilometer (186-mile) low orbit.
 
If successful, Innospace will become the first private Korean company to place a customer satellite into orbit.
 
The two-stage vehicle employs a 25-ton thrust hybrid engine that powers the first stage, and the second stage is backed by a liquid methane and oxygen engine.
 
The launch has been postponed three times since the company's original plan to blast off on Nov. 22.
 
It was first delayed to last Wednesday due to a defect in avionics electronics and was later rescheduled for Friday.
 
On Friday, the launch attempt was delayed due to an issue with a fuel tank, after which the launch operator suspended the attempt and postponed the liftoff.
 
For Tuesday's launch, Innospace said weather conditions could be a factor due to a rain forecast.
 
"The exact launch time is expected to change depending on weather conditions," a company spokesperson said. "The launch will take place when there is no rain."

