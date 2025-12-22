 KASA aims to develop methane-powered reusable launch vehicle by 2034
Published: 22 Dec. 2025, 19:06
The exterior of the Korea AeroSpace Administration building bearing its official signboard is seen in this photo provided by the Sacheon city government on May 23, 2024. [SACHEON]

The government has approved a project to develop a reusable space launch vehicle powered by a methane rocket engine by 2034 as part of its long-term space exploration road map, the country's space agency said Monday.
 
The 2.3 trillion won ($1.6 billion) program was sanctioned by a government funding assessment committee under the Ministry of Economy and Finance, according to the Korea AeroSpace Administration (KASA).
 

Related Article

Under the project, the government will develop a single 80-ton-thrust methane engine to be used for both the first and second stages of a next-generation rocket.
 
This marks a shift from an earlier plan to develop two different types of engines for the first and second stages.
 
KASA said the project is aimed at supporting a planned lunar lander mission in 2032 and developing a competitive reusable launch vehicle in stages.
 
As an initial step, a test firing of the engine is scheduled for the end of 2031, followed by a hopping test the following year, the agency said, referring to a low-altitude, vertical takeoff and vertical landing flight test of a reusable rocket stage or prototype.
 
The rocket will be used as a single-use launch vehicle for the planned lunar lander mission in 2032, before the reusable launch vehicle program is expected to be completed by 2034, KASA added.
 
"The approval will help us implement the government's ambition for technology-led growth," said Yoon Young-bin, head of KASA. "Along with the launch of our homegrown lunar lander, the project will open a new era of low-cost, reusable space launch vehicles."

Yonhap
