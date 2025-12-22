Need for speed
Published: 22 Dec. 2025, 19:29
Updated: 22 Dec. 2025, 19:42
The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport announced on Dec. 22 that it has completed the core technology development for the next-generation high-speed train EMU-370, designed for commercial operation at 370 kph (229.9 mph), with a maximum design speed of 407 kph. The domestically-developed train is expected to begin service in 2031, making it the world’s second-fastest high-speed rail. This photo shows an image of the EMU-370. [YONHAP]
