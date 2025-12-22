 Need for speed
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Tech

print dictionary print

Need for speed

Published: 22 Dec. 2025, 19:29 Updated: 22 Dec. 2025, 19:42
The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport announced on Dec. 22 that it has completed the core technology development for the next-generation high-speed train EMU-370, designed for commercial operation at 370 kph (229.9 mph), with a maximum design speed of 407 kph. The domestically-developed train is expected to begin service in 2031, making it the world’s second-fastest high-speed rail. This photo shows an image of the EMU-370. [YONHAP]

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport announced on Dec. 22 that it has completed the core technology development for the next-generation high-speed train EMU-370, designed for commercial operation at 370 kph (229.9 mph), with a maximum design speed of 407 kph. The domestically-developed train is expected to begin service in 2031, making it the world’s second-fastest high-speed rail. This photo shows an image of the EMU-370. [YONHAP]

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport announced on Dec. 22 that it has completed the core technology development for the next-generation high-speed train EMU-370, designed for commercial operation at 370 kph (229.9 mph), with a maximum design speed of 407 kph. The domestically-developed train is expected to begin service in 2031, making it the world’s second-fastest high-speed rail. This photo shows an image of the EMU-370. [YONHAP]
 
tags KTX train

More in Tech

Need for speed

KASA aims to develop methane-powered reusable launch vehicle by 2034

Coupang daily user count slips below 15 million after data breach

Blackpink to release limited-edition gaming gear in collab with tech company Razer

Innospace plans Korea's 1st commercial orbital rocket launch this week after three delays

Related Stories

Scalpers face legal action as police target macro program users

Rail strike day four

Changing to a risk-managed society

Staying on track

Rush hour chaos ensues after man hit and killed by KTX

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)