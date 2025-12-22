 Naver Webtoon, Apple's new campaign spotlights creators with iPad and Apple Pencil Pro
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Culture > Games & Webtoons

print dictionary print

Naver Webtoon, Apple's new campaign spotlights creators with iPad and Apple Pencil Pro

Published: 22 Dec. 2025, 21:27
Naver Webtoon and Apple's joint “Made on iPad” campaign [NAVER WEBTOON]

Naver Webtoon and Apple's joint “Made on iPad” campaign [NAVER WEBTOON]

 
Naver Webtoon partnered up with Apple for a new campaign titled “Made on iPad,” featuring 10 of the platform’s most prominent creators in a move that shifts the focus of brand collaborations from popular characters to the creators themselves.
 
The campaign, which began on Dec. 15, highlights the iPad Pro and Apple Pencil Pro as tools used in real-world creative workflows by webtoonists rather than showcasing polished, final products. By documenting the process of webtoon creation — a medium that relies heavily on serial storytelling and close interaction with readers — the campaign positions the hardware as being integrated into the day-to-day routines of professional artists.
 

Related Article

 
Rather than embedding products into existing narratives or relying on popular stories, the collaboration foregrounds creators’ working environments and methods. This is the first time multiple artists have simultaneously led a large-scale brand campaign using their own creative styles and perspectives, according to Naver Webtoon.
 
Special illustrations drawn on the iPad Pro with the Apple Pencil Pro have been added to the latest episodes of each participating series, and a dedicated curation page has been launched on the platform to showcase the content. Video clips documenting the creative process have also been released through Naver Webtoon’s YouTube channel.
 
Webtoonist Zhena's illustration for Naver Webtoon and Apple's joint “Made on iPad” campaign [NAVER WEBTOON]

Webtoonist Zhena's illustration for Naver Webtoon and Apple's joint “Made on iPad” campaign [NAVER WEBTOON]

Webtoonist Ian's illustration for Naver Webtoon and Apple's joint “Made on iPad” campaign [NAVER WEBTOON]

Webtoonist Ian's illustration for Naver Webtoon and Apple's joint “Made on iPad” campaign [NAVER WEBTOON]

 
Featured creators include Zhena, Cheese, Ian and Nemone. The campaign has also extended to the creators’ social media accounts, where they have shared content related to the collaboration.
 
"Through co-productions with entertainment giants like Ubisoft, Marvel, and DC Comics, Naver Webtoon and Webtoon Entertainment have solidified their position as a premier ecosystem where brands can bring complex narratives and expansive world-building to life through digital content," said Naver Webtoon.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Apple Naver Naver Webtoon webtoon

More in Games & Webtoons

Naver Webtoon, Apple's new campaign spotlights creators with iPad and Apple Pencil Pro

NCsoft acquires Singapore mobile publisher Indygo Group to expand casual game biz

Grandson of late South Korean dictator begins webtoon telling of family abuse, repression

Nexon subsidiary's new shooter game ARC Raiders wins best multiplayer at The Game Awards

League of Legends Champions Korea awards to take place on Dec. 19

Related Stories

Talk to your favorite webtoon characters as Naver’s AI chat brings them to life

Naver Webtoon will incorporate AI 'to enhance productivity and user experience,' according to AI lead

Naver reports 151.4 billion won in first-quarter net profit

Naver Webtoon aims for $2.67 billion valuation with Nasdaq IPO

Naver Webtoon’s 'Money Game' set for global Netflix release
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)