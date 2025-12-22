Naver Webtoon, Apple's new campaign spotlights creators with iPad and Apple Pencil Pro
Published: 22 Dec. 2025, 21:27
- YOON SO-YEON
Naver Webtoon partnered up with Apple for a new campaign titled “Made on iPad,” featuring 10 of the platform’s most prominent creators in a move that shifts the focus of brand collaborations from popular characters to the creators themselves.
The campaign, which began on Dec. 15, highlights the iPad Pro and Apple Pencil Pro as tools used in real-world creative workflows by webtoonists rather than showcasing polished, final products. By documenting the process of webtoon creation — a medium that relies heavily on serial storytelling and close interaction with readers — the campaign positions the hardware as being integrated into the day-to-day routines of professional artists.
Rather than embedding products into existing narratives or relying on popular stories, the collaboration foregrounds creators’ working environments and methods. This is the first time multiple artists have simultaneously led a large-scale brand campaign using their own creative styles and perspectives, according to Naver Webtoon.
Special illustrations drawn on the iPad Pro with the Apple Pencil Pro have been added to the latest episodes of each participating series, and a dedicated curation page has been launched on the platform to showcase the content. Video clips documenting the creative process have also been released through Naver Webtoon’s YouTube channel.
Featured creators include Zhena, Cheese, Ian and Nemone. The campaign has also extended to the creators’ social media accounts, where they have shared content related to the collaboration.
"Through co-productions with entertainment giants like Ubisoft, Marvel, and DC Comics, Naver Webtoon and Webtoon Entertainment have solidified their position as a premier ecosystem where brands can bring complex narratives and expansive world-building to life through digital content," said Naver Webtoon.
