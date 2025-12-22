Nuremberg’s Christmas Market (KOR)

Among European countries, Germany stands out for the scale and vitality of its Christmas markets, temporary fairs that open only during the Advent and Christmas season. Across the country, some 2,500 markets, large and small, heighten the festive mood. Among them, Nuremberg’s Christmas market is especially renowned for its long history and size, having flourished in the 17th century.In the central market square, in front of the Church of Our Lady, an unusual brick Gothic structure, more than 200 small stalls line the plaza, brightly decorated in red and white. For four weeks from Advent to Christmas, this “small village made of wood and cloth” draws some two million visitors. Crowds sample local specialties such as lebkuchen gingerbread and bratwurst sausages while browsing ornaments and finely crafted goods.The market’s character is closely tied to the Protestant Reformation. Martin Luther promoted the celebration of Jesus’ birth as a Protestant festival, countering Catholic feasts centered on saints’ days. In Nuremberg, Christmas gifts were distributed as part of outreach to children, who soon became the focus of the city’s festivities. The market’s theme invites visitors to return to childhood, if only for a day.At the center of this tradition is the Christkind, or Christ Child, the young Jesus who brings gifts. Represented as a youthful angel wearing a crown and golden wings, the Christkind has become the enduring symbol of Nuremberg’s Christmas market. Every two years, a local teenage girl is selected to serve as the Christkind, acting as an ambassador for the festival. The figure was deliberately created as a Protestant counterpart to Saint Nicholas, the Catholic model for Santa Claus.Nearby Hans Sachs Square hosts a children’s village, offering toys, games and small rides designed for younger visitors. At City Hall Square, a sister cities market is held at the same time, with participation from more than 50 foreign cities, including Prague, Nice and Antalya, expanding the event into an international festival.Walking through the market’s three main squares leads visitors to an artisans’ quarter, where craftspeople demonstrate and sell medieval-style handicrafts. These spaces are enclosed by old city walls, with a hilltop castle overlooking the scene, providing a fitting historical backdrop.For Luther, Christmas was a season of mission and charity. In modern Nuremberg, it has evolved into a celebration of solidarity, memory and shared warmth.성탄절 기간에만 열리는 임시 장터, 크리스마스 마켓이 가장 활발한 나라는 단연 독일이다. 나라 곳곳의 2500여 장소에서 크고 작은 마켓이 성탄 분위기를 한껏 고조시킨다. 그 가운데 뉘른베르크는 17세기에도 성행한 유서 깊고 가장 큰 규모의 마켓으로 유명하다.특이한 벽돌 고딕 건물인 성모교회 앞, 중앙시장 광장에 알록달록 단장한 200여 작은 상점들이 줄지어 들어선다. 대림절부터 성탄절까지 4주간 ‘나무와 천으로 만든 작은 마을’에 각지에서 온 200만 방문객들이 북적인다. 특산 생강빵인 레브쿠헨에 소시지인 브라트부르스트를 곁들여 먹으며 갖가지 장식과 멋진 공예품에 기뻐한다.마르틴 루터는 성인 축일 중심의 가톨릭 축제에 대응해 예수 탄생을 개신교의 축제로 진흥시켰다. 뉘른베르크는 어린이 전도를 위해 성탄 선물을 나누어 주었고, 어린이는 이 도시 성탄 축제의 중심이 되었다. 축제의 주제도 ‘어릴 적이 있었던 여러분, 오늘 다시 어린이가 되어 보세요’다. 선물을 나눠주는 어린 예수, 크리스트킨들이 축제와 마켓의 상징이다. 왕관을 쓰고 황금 날개를 단 어린 천사의 모습으로 디자인해 도시 곳곳을 장식한다. 16~19세의 금발 곱슬머리 소녀 중에 실제 황금 천사를 선발해 홍보대사 역할을 담당한다. 이 역시도 산타클로스 모델인 가톨릭의 성 니콜라스에 대응해 개신교의 캐릭터로 창조한 것이다.인근 한스-자흐스 광장에 어린이 마을을 열어 다양한 선물과 놀이기구들을 제공한다. 또한 시청 광장엔 세계의 자매 도시 마켓도 동시에 열린다. 프라하·니스·안탈리아 등 50여 외국 도시에서 참여해 국제적인 축제로 확대했다. 마켓이 열리는 3개의 광장을 지나면 중세 공예품을 제작 판매하는 장인의 광장으로 연결된다. 이들을 중세 성곽이 에워싸고 산 위에는 고성이 자리해 그럴싸한 축제의 배경을 이룬다. 루터에게 크리스마스는 선교와 자선의 절기였지만, 이제는 연대와 나눔의 축제가 되었다.