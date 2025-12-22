The return to the Blue House must end its reputation for isolation (KOR)

From the end of this year, Korea will enter a renewed era of Cheong Wa Dae, traditionally known in English as the Blue House. The presidential office has begun moving back from Yongsan, and President Lee Jae Myung is expected to relocate his office before the year’s end. With this, the Yongsan presidential office era will close after three years and seven months.Public sentiment toward the return is mixed. The Blue House symbolizes the Republic of Korea’s authority and continuity, yet it also carries a long and uneasy history marked by privilege and isolation. Past presidents entered office pledging openness and communication, only to grow increasingly detached over time, constrained by the compound’s closed physical and symbolic structure and drifting toward an imperial style of leadership.When former President Yoon Suk Yeol decided to relocate the presidential office to Yongsan, the move initially received public support. Many hoped it would break free from the political and spatial limitations associated with the Blue House. That expectation was ultimately shattered by Yoon’s declaration of illegal martial law. More than 100 billion won spent on the relocation and subsequent return has become a burden borne entirely by the public.The move back to the Blue House must represent more than a change of address. It should be an opportunity for healing and recovery, restoring confidence in politics that has too often left citizens disillusioned. In that sense, efforts by the presidential office to overcome both the shortcomings of the Yongsan period and the negative legacy of the Blue House deserve recognition.President Lee’s decision to place his office in Yeomin Hall, where senior aides work, and to share the building with the chief of staff, the policy chief and the national security chief marks a notable departure from past practice. The main building will be used primarily for summits and meetings with foreign leaders.Still, the increased physical distance between the press and the president raises concerns. During the Yongsan period, the press center and the president’s office were located in the same building. At the Blue House, Chunchugwan, where press briefings are held, lies roughly 200 to 300 meters from Yeomin Hall. This arrangement risks clashing with the Lee administration’s emphasis on transparent communication, including live broadcasts of ministerial briefings. While the presidential office has pledged to expand digital engagement, bold and effective measures are needed to compensate for reduced face-to-face access.The Blue House must also become closer to the public. During its three years and two months of opening, more than 8.5 million visitors passed through its grounds, reflecting sustained public interest. The U.S. White House offers a reference, with large areas open to visitors aside from the West Wing. Plans to forgo security checks at five access points further raise expectations of a more welcoming Blue House.President Lee has often said the president should be the nation’s head servant. The reopened Blue House should be a place where a servant of communication works, not an isolated ruler.연말부터 다시 ‘청와대 시대’가 열린다. 대통령실이 용산에서 청와대로 이사를 시작했고, 이재명 대통령도 올해 안에 집무실을 옮길 예정이다. 이로써 용산 대통령실 시대는 3년7개월 만에 막을 내리게 됐다. 대통령실의 청와대 귀환을 바라보는 국민의 심경은 복잡하다. 대한민국의 정통성과 권위를 상징하는 공간이 써내려 온 ‘애증의 역사’를 잘 알기 때문이다. 그간 청와대는 특권과 불통, ‘구중궁궐’이라는 오명에서 벗어나지 못했다. 역대 대통령은 하나같이 소통을 약속하며 입성했지만, 시간이 흐를수록 공간의 폐쇄성에 갇혀 ‘제왕’으로 변해 갔다. 윤석열 전 대통령이 “제왕적 대통령제를 청산하겠다”며 용산 이전을 결정했을 때 일정한 지지를 받았던 것도 정치적·공간적 한계를 극복하라는 국민적 기대가 있었기 때문이다. 그러나 윤 전 대통령은 불법 계엄이라는 ‘제왕적 선택’으로 그 기대를 배반했다. 이전과 복귀 과정에서 쓰인 1000억원 넘는 예산은 고스란히 국민 몫이 됐다.대통령실 이전은 단순한 이사를 넘어 치유와 회복의 의미를 담아야 한다. 국민에게 상처를 안겨준 정치에 다시 기대를 품을 수 있는 계기가 돼야 한다. 대통령실이 용산 이전의 폐해를 극복하고 청와대의 부정적 이미지를 극복하려는 노력을 기울이는 점은 평가할 만하다. 이 대통령이 참모 업무동인 여민관에 집무실을 두고, 3실장(비서실장, 정책실장, 국가안보실장)과 한 건물에서 일하기로 한 점도 주목된다. 본관 집무실은 정상회담 등 외빈 행사에 쓰이게 된다.기자실과 대통령 집무실이 한 건물에 있던 용산 시절보다 언론과의 물리적 거리가 멀어지는 점은 아쉬운 대목이다. 기자회견장이 있는 춘추관은 가장 가까운 비서동인 여민관과 200∼300m 정도 거리가 있다. 대통령실 업무보고를 생중계할 정도로 투명한 소통을 강조해 온 이재명 정부의 국정 스타일과 배치될 수 있다. 대통령실은 디지털 소통 프로그램을 강화한다지만, 대면 소통의 공백을 메울 과감하면서도 효율적인 방식이 필요하다.청와대는 국민과 더 가까워져야 한다. 3년2개월간의 개방 기간 동안 850만 명이 넘는 관람객이 찾아왔을 정도로 청와대에 대한 국민의 관심은 높다. 미국 백악관이 대통령 집무실이 있는 ‘웨스트윙(서관)’을 제외하고 ‘이스트윙(동관)’과 중앙 관저 등 상당 부분을 개방하는 점을 참고할 만하다. 대통령 경호처가 청와대로 접근 가능한 5개 진입로에서 검문·검색을 하지 않을 계획이라고 하니, 보다 친근한 청와대의 모습을 기대해 본다.이 대통령은 평소 “대통령은 머슴 중에 상머슴(큰 머슴)이 돼야 한다”고 했다. 다시 열린 청와대는 불통의 제왕이 아닌 ‘소통의 머슴’이 일하는 공간이 되길 바란다.