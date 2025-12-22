 Ateez's Seonghwa appointed honorary ambassador for hometown
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Ateez's Seonghwa appointed honorary ambassador for hometown

Published: 22 Dec. 2025, 11:02
Seonghwa of boy band Ateez speaks during a press conference for the release of the band's 12th EP "Golden Hour: Part 3" at a hotel in Mapo District, western Seoul on June 12. [YONHAP]

Seonghwa of boy band Ateez speaks during a press conference for the release of the band's 12th EP "Golden Hour: Part 3" at a hotel in Mapo District, western Seoul on June 12. [YONHAP]

 
Singer Seonghwa of boy band Ateez has been appointed the honorary ambassador for his hometown of Jinju, South Gyeongsang.
 
Seonghwa was officially named a Jinju promotional ambassador and received a letter of appointment at a ceremony held Friday at the Jinju Silk Museum. He was selected for the role due to his personal ties to the city, having spent his school years there.
 

Related Article

To mark the occasion, a special exhibition featuring content such as Seonghwa’s messages of support for Jinju is being held at the Jinju Silk Museum through the end of January next year.
 
“I am deeply honored to take on the meaningful role of honorary ambassador for my hometown of Jinju, where I spent my childhood,” Seonghwa said in a statement. “I know very well how much it means to represent my hometown in this way. As an ambassador, I will do my best to share Jinju’s culture, nature, history and the warmth of its people with a wider audience.”
 
Ateez is set to deliver a performance at the “2025 SBS Gayo Daejeon with Bithumb,” which will be held Thursday at Inspire Arena in Incheon.
 
Ateez debuted in 2018. The eight-member band has released songs like “Pirate King” (2018), “Say My Name” (2019), “Fireworks (I’m the One)” (2021), “Guerrilla” (2022) and “Work” (2024).
 

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Ateez Seonghwa Korea

More in K-pop

Ateez's Seonghwa appointed honorary ambassador for hometown

BTS's RM voices disappointment with HYBE over lack of support

K-pop duo Davichi's Kang Min-kyung denies any ties to 'injection auntie'

Solo stars dominate: G-Dragon, Jennie and Rosé sweep the Melon Music Awards

Quilted floral vests, part of the 'halmaenial' trend, are the new winter look

Related Stories

Gratitude keeps Ateez grounded after world tour, Paris fashion week appearance

Showing its 'Will' for the future, Ateez aims for an even better 2024

Ateez to hold press conference for EP ‘Golden Hour: Part. 3’ at 4 p.m.

Ateez 'GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2.' EP press conference — in pictures

Ateez unveils 12th EP with world tour just weeks away — in pictures
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)