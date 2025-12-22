BTS's RM voices disappointment with HYBE over lack of support
Published: 22 Dec. 2025, 09:17
RM, the leader of boy band BTS, voiced disappointment with HYBE over what he perceived as a lack of support from the company.
"I wish our company would show us a little more affection," RM said during a livestream on the fan community platform Weverse on Sunday.
His comments came as he and the other BTS members were explaining to fans why their comeback was being postponed.
“Let 2026 be the year of BTS. Something really big is coming,” RM said. J-Hope added, “It’s hard to believe that 2025 is already over,” while Jimin said, “This period in time is the most agonizing.”
RM then said, “I wish our company would show us a little more affection,” and added, “I wish they would embrace us more.”
RM made similar remarks during a livestream on Tuesday, saying, “I’m so sick of 2025 I could die,” and “I’m going crazy because I want to come back quickly. I really hate this year-end.” He added, “I can’t say how much has been prepared, but when is the company going to announce the comeback date? I wish HYBE would make the announcement sooner,” criticizing the company.
RM also revealed that he had deeply considered whether the group should continue. “I’ve thought tens of thousands of times about whether disbanding or taking a break would be better,” he said. “But the reason we’re continuing as a group is because of the love between the members and our love and respect for our fans.”
“We didn’t want to waste our time,” he said, noting that a lot of people asked why BTS didn't do anything new for the latter half of 2025. “I wanted to be active again after being discharged from the military. There were reasons we didn’t carry out activities in the second half, but I don’t have the authority to speak on all of them,” he expressed, conveying a sense of helplessness.
“Our last concert was in October 2022, so it’s been more than three years since we performed,” RM said. “Of course, I really want to be on stage again. But as time passes, a lot has changed, and we need to prepare accordingly. Personally, the pressure is significant, and it’s frustrating to be stuck in a perpetual state of preparing.”
BTS has been signed with HYBE since its debut in June 2013. In September 2023, the members renewed their contract with the agency for a second time. Following Suga’s discharge in June, all BTS members have completed their mandatory military service.
