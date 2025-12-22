 BTS's RM voices disappointment with HYBE over lack of support
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

BTS's RM voices disappointment with HYBE over lack of support

Published: 22 Dec. 2025, 09:17
Member RM of boy band BTS delivers a speech during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit at the Gyeongju Arts Center in North Gyeongsang on Oct. 29. [KIM SEONG-RYONG]

Member RM of boy band BTS delivers a speech during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit at the Gyeongju Arts Center in North Gyeongsang on Oct. 29. [KIM SEONG-RYONG]

 
RM, the leader of boy band BTS, voiced disappointment with HYBE over what he perceived as a lack of support from the company.
 
"I wish our company would show us a little more affection," RM said during a livestream on the fan community platform Weverse on Sunday.
 

Related Article

 
His comments came as he and the other BTS members were explaining to fans why their comeback was being postponed.
 
“Let 2026 be the year of BTS. Something really big is coming,” RM said. J-Hope added, “It’s hard to believe that 2025 is already over,” while Jimin said, “This period in time is the most agonizing.”
 
RM then said, “I wish our company would show us a little more affection,” and added, “I wish they would embrace us more.”
 
RM made similar remarks during a livestream on Tuesday, saying, “I’m so sick of 2025 I could die,” and “I’m going crazy because I want to come back quickly. I really hate this year-end.” He added, “I can’t say how much has been prepared, but when is the company going to announce the comeback date? I wish HYBE would make the announcement sooner,” criticizing the company.
 
Boy band BTS [BIGHIT MUSIC]

Boy band BTS [BIGHIT MUSIC]

 
RM also revealed that he had deeply considered whether the group should continue. “I’ve thought tens of thousands of times about whether disbanding or taking a break would be better,” he said. “But the reason we’re continuing as a group is because of the love between the members and our love and respect for our fans.”
 
“We didn’t want to waste our time,” he said, noting that a lot of people asked why BTS didn't do anything new for the latter half of 2025. “I wanted to be active again after being discharged from the military. There were reasons we didn’t carry out activities in the second half, but I don’t have the authority to speak on all of them,” he expressed, conveying a sense of helplessness.
 
“Our last concert was in October 2022, so it’s been more than three years since we performed,” RM said. “Of course, I really want to be on stage again. But as time passes, a lot has changed, and we need to prepare accordingly. Personally, the pressure is significant, and it’s frustrating to be stuck in a perpetual state of preparing.”
 
BTS has been signed with HYBE since its debut in June 2013. In September 2023, the members renewed their contract with the agency for a second time. Following Suga’s discharge in June, all BTS members have completed their mandatory military service.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
tags BTS RM BigHit Music HYBE

More in K-pop

Ateez's Seonghwa appointed honorary ambassador for hometown

BTS's RM voices disappointment with HYBE over lack of support

K-pop duo Davichi's Kang Min-kyung denies any ties to 'injection auntie'

Solo stars dominate: G-Dragon, Jennie and Rosé sweep the Melon Music Awards

Quilted floral vests, part of the 'halmaenial' trend, are the new winter look

Related Stories

RM says BTS considered disbanding, but 'love and respect' for each other and fans keeps them going

'Insignificant 29-year-old' RM opens up about BTS, new album in emotional video

'Nuts' cruises to No. 1 on global charts as BTS fan celebrate RM's driver's license

BTS members rake in $40M worth of earned media value during autumn fashion week events

No longer soldiers, BTS's RM and V march back to ARMY
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)