'Dream Concert' to air live on China's Hunan TV in February next year
Published: 22 Dec. 2025, 21:28
The upcoming "Dream Concert," set to take place in February next year, will be aired live through Chinese broadcaster Hunan TV, the organizing committee said Monday.
Hosted by the Korea Entertainment Producers’ Association (KEPA) and Changsha Liu Jiu Culture from China, the annual concert will take place at Hong Kong's Kai Tak Sports Park on Feb. 6 and 7, 2026. It will be organized by From Entertainment.
Only one team of artists has been named so far — EXO-CBX.
"Dream Concert" has taken place every year since 1995, though the concerts for 2020 and 2021 were held online due to Covid-19. The concert also skipped 2025 due to venue issues, after initially being scheduled for October.
"The 'Dream Concert' is an iconic brand that has been the face of K-pop for the last 30 years," said a KEPA official.
"The upcoming broadcast on Chinese TV and performance in Hong Kong will go beyond a simple event and serve as a symbol of renewed cultural exchange between Korea and China."
The final lineup of artists and details will be announced soon, according to KEPA.
