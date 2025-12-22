 Girl group H1-KEY to release new song for fourth anniversary
Girl group H1-KEY to release new song for fourth anniversary

Published: 22 Dec. 2025, 13:15
Girl group H1-KEY [CHOI CREATIVE LAB ENTERTAINMENT]

Girl group H1-KEY [CHOI CREATIVE LAB ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Girl group H1-KEY will release a new song to mark its fourth debut anniversary.
 
H1-KEY is set to drop a new single, “Not Like a Movie,” at 6 p.m. on Jan. 5. The track marks the group’s first new release in about seven months, following its fourth EP, “Lovestruck,” which came out in June.
 

The new song features an emotional title that "compares life to a movie, raising anticipation for H1-KEY’s next musical chapter," according to the group's agency Choi Creative Lab Entertainment.
 
Ahead of the release, H1-KEY will appear on the year-end “2026 Countdown Show Light Now” on Dec. 31 and plans to engage fans through a variety of teaser content leading up to the single’s launch.  
 
H1-KEY — a quartet of members Riina, Hwiseo, Seoi and Yel — debuted in January 2022 with its first single “Athletic Girl.”

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags H1-KEY Choi Creative Lab Entertainment

