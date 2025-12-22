JYP Entertainment donates $30,500 for Thai children's medical costs
Published: 22 Dec. 2025, 13:58
- SHIN MIN-HEE
JYP Entertainment donated 45.2 million won ($30,500) to World Vision to help cover medical costs for underprivileged children in Thailand through a fundraising campaign, the agency said Monday.
A total of 18,439 people participated in the campaign titled “EDM Giving Project,” held from April to November, where fans donated at booths set up at JYP artists’ concert venues, including Xdinary Heroes, DAY6, Twice, Stray Kids and NMIXX.
Donation platform Naver Happybean and social enterprises SOYF, Autistar and Mindle Maum also took part in EDM Giving Project. For example, Naver Happybean made small gifts for donors, such as stickers, mirrors and calendars, themed after JYP’s artists.
“EDM” stands for “Every Dream Matters,” and is the name of JYP’s corporate social responsibility programs held since 2019.
