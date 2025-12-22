 JYP Entertainment donates $30,500 for Thai children's medical costs
Published: 22 Dec. 2025, 13:58
Poster for JYP Entertainment's fundraising campaign ″EDM Giving Project″ [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

JYP Entertainment donated 45.2 million won ($30,500) to World Vision to help cover medical costs for underprivileged children in Thailand through a fundraising campaign, the agency said Monday.
 
A total of 18,439 people participated in the campaign titled “EDM Giving Project,” held from April to November, where fans donated at booths set up at JYP artists’ concert venues, including Xdinary Heroes, DAY6, Twice, Stray Kids and NMIXX.
 

Fans line up at an ″EDM Giving Project″ booth at a concert to make donations in this undated photo provided by JYP Entertainment. [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Donation platform Naver Happybean and social enterprises SOYF, Autistar and Mindle Maum also took part in EDM Giving Project. For example, Naver Happybean made small gifts for donors, such as stickers, mirrors and calendars, themed after JYP’s artists.
 
“EDM” stands for “Every Dream Matters,” and is the name of JYP’s corporate social responsibility programs held since 2019.
 
Donors for JYP Entertainment's ″EDM Giving Project″ received special stickers, shown in this undated image provided by the agency. [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
