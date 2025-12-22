 Seventeen finished Japan leg of 'New_' world tour
Published: 22 Dec. 2025, 13:15
Seventeen performs in Japan as part of its world tour ″NEW_″ on Dec. 20 and 21. [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band Seventeen recently wrapped up its Japanese leg of its world tour “NEW_” across four cities, which drew a total of 420,000 concertgoers.
 
The latest shows, held over the weekend at the Fukuoka PayPay Dome, attracted some 80,000 fans. Before that, the band performed at Nagoya, Osaka and Tokyo.
 

During the Fukuoka shows, Seventeen filled a three-and-a-half-hour set with hit songs including “Thunder,” the lead track from its fifth full-length album, as well as solo stages. The group also performed its Japanese-language songs “Not Alone” (2023) and “Power of Love” (2023) along with Japanese versions of “Highlight” (2016) and “Rock with you” (2021).
 
“Thank you for filling such a large venue,” said the members toward the end of the show. “During the concert, we really felt that we are spending our youth together. We want to continue growing with you. We hope the day will come soon when all 13 of us can stand on stage together."
 
Starting with shows at Vantelin Dome Nagoya on Nov. 27, 29 and 30, Seventeen went on to perform at Kyocera Dome Osaka on Dec. 4, 6 and 7, and Tokyo Dome on Dec. 11 and 12. The group held 10 concerts across Japan’s four major domes, drawing a combined audience of 420,000.
 
Fans who were unable to attend in person joined the excitement through live viewings and online livestreams. The Nov. 29 show in Nagoya was broadcast via livestreams to 1,100 theaters across 54 countries and regions, including Korea.
 
Seventeen will continue its world tour “NEW_” in February and March 2026, with stadium shows in four Asian cities. The group will perform Feb. 28 and March 1 at Kai Tak Sports Park in Hong Kong, followed by shows on March 7 at Singapore National Stadium, March 14 and 15 at the National Stadium in Bangkok and March 21 at the Philippine Sports Stadium in Bulacan — six concerts held exclusively at large-scale stadiums.  
 
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
