Seventeen to sing ending theme song for 'Beastars' third season
Published: 22 Dec. 2025, 15:48
Boy band Seventeen will sing the ending theme song for the final season of the Japanese anime television series “Beastars” (2019-), agency Pledis Entertainment said Monday.
The second half of the show’s third season is slated to premiere on Netflix in March 2026.
Titled “Tiny Light,” the song is about never letting go of a loved one despite hardships, featuring drum sounds and guitar riffs. Member Woozi participated in writing, composing and arranging the song.
“Tiny Light” was teased during Seventeen’s concert in Fukuoka, Japan, on Sunday, as part of the band’s ongoing “NEW_” world tour.
“Beastars,” based on the manga series of the same name that was published from 2016 to 2020, is centered on a world in which anthropomorphic carnivore and herbivore animals coexist.
